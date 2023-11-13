×
Tags: gordon chang | newsmax | xi jinping | china | apec

Gordon Chang to Newsmax: Arrest Xi, Don't Clean Streets For Him

By    |   Monday, 13 November 2023 09:40 PM EST

By removing the homeless and cleaning its streets ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit this week, San Francisco is taking a page out of the Chinese Communist Party playbook, author and China expert Gordon Chang told Newsmax on Monday.

San Francisco, wracked by public drug markets, homelessness, vacant downtown offices, and brazen property crimes., will have a fresh new look as it welcomes world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is set to meet with President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

“They're certainly not [fooling us],” Chang told “The Chris Salcedo Show." “This is something that China did periodically whenever there were big meetings in Beijing. “They would demolish homes and neighborhoods for this. They would stop cars and factories even to clean up the air. This is Communist Party tactics.”

Chang said something like this should not be done for Xi, whose country supplies Mexican drug cartels with precursors to produce fentanyl, which is killing thousands of Americans every year, and who has a tawdry record on human rights.

“Certainly, we shouldn't be doing it for Xi Jinping, who's been killing Americans with fentanyl, as well as someone who's been committing genocide and other crimes against humanity,” Chang said. “We should be arresting the guy instead of trying to clean up streets for him.”

Michael Katz | editorial.katz@newsmax.com

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


