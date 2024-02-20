Gordon Chang to Newsmax: 'Of Course' Russia, China Prefer Biden

China analyst and author Gordon Chang said Tuesday that the governments of Russia and China want President Joe Biden to be reelected because "it would be much better" for them.

Chang, appearing on Newsmax's "Newsline," was asked about Russia President Vladimir Putin's recent comment that Russia would prefer to work with Biden instead of former President Donald Trump, with Putin saying Biden is "more experienced, more predictable," and "a politician of the old formation."

Chang noted that Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are "very, very close," and said that "although China and Russia have long-term disagreements, right in the here and now they are allies, and what I think they're seeing is that it would be much better for Biden to continue."

Chang added: "Remember with Biden, you had the catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan. Then you have the disastrous policies that led to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, where Biden said, Oh, you know, maybe a small incursion would be OK.

"Then you have the U.S. completely absent in North Africa, as China and Russia are tearing it apart. And, of course, you have a very pro-Iranian American president right now, who is basically helping China achieve its goals in the Middle East. So, yeah, of course, they want Biden to continue."