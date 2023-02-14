Gordon Chang to Newsmax: Biden Admin Doesn't Recognize 'New Cold War'

Author and China expert Gordon Chang told Newsmax on Tuesday that the Biden administration and some other national security officials "don't want to acknowledge that we are now in a new Cold War."

"Clearly, the world is dividing into two, with China and Russia forming the core of a new axis, and around that are their proxies: Iran, North Korea, Pakistan, maybe Algeria," Chang said on "Wake Up America." "The Biden administration and a lot of American national security professionals don't want to acknowledge that we are now in a new Cold War. And if you can't acknowledge what's happening, then you can't deal with it.

"The Biden administration has been trying to warn China not to supply military assistance to Russia — that was the red line. But China, from the very beginning of this conflict [in Ukraine], has been doing that and the Biden administration has failed to impose costs on China, so China feels that it can move a lot closer to Russia. So really, what we have right now is bad American policy aggravating the situation in Ukraine."

Chang, author of "The Coming Collapse of China," also weighed in on the Pentagon's evasiveness about the three aerial objects that were shot down over the weekend after the takedown of a Chinese spy balloon last week.

"The Pentagon very well may not know where the three last objects came from — the ones that were shot down Friday, Saturday, and Sunday — but they know a lot more than they're telling us because they did track at least the first two, and we know that they entered U.S. airspace from the north of Alaska, which suggests Russia," Chang said.

"It could be China launching from Russian territory, could be Russia, or I suppose it could be a Chinese balloon that went all the way around Alaska, but that seems to be unlikely. Right now, I think that the administration is really concerned that China and Russia are working together, and they don't want to tell the American people."

In calling China an enemy of the U.S., Chang said, "We have to acknowledge what the Chinese call us, and the way they think about us.

"They've declared a people's war on America. We're not talking about a competitor, as [President] Joe Biden says, and I believe we've gone well beyond the adversary stage.

"The Chinese are killing Americans to the tune of 80,000 a year with fentanyl. We know that China deliberately released the coronavirus beyond its borders — however it started. That's 1,114,000 Americans killed by a disease that should have never left the central part of China."