Gordon Chang to Newsmax: Biden Plans to 'Sign Away' Powers to WHO

President Joe Biden will "sign away America's powers" to the World Health Organization and its director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, through an executive agreement to link the United States to a pair of treaties under discussion related to worldwide pandemics, despite the WHO's history concerning COVID, China expert Gordon Chang tells Newsmax.

"The World Health Organization is going to meet in Geneva and it's going to look at two things, amendments of the international health regulations and the adoption of a pandemic agreement," Chang told Newsmax's "Greg Kelly Reports" Monday night about the WHO's meeting later this month.

"These two documents are so broad that they would give Tedros, in other words, that give China, control over the United States not just during a pandemic, but before," he added. "This would not just be world government. This would be totalitarian world government because potentially Tedros could tell the United States to do anything he wants."

Biden knows that he won't get votes from two-thirds of the Senate to vote for signing the treaty, as required by the Constitution, said Chang.

"That means he's going to sign away America's powers," said Chang. "Not only are there specific powers in this agreement, so, for instance, during a pandemic, Tedros can expropriate American, therapeutics, vaccines, diagnostics, and protective equipment. He can also demand annual monetary contributions which have yet to be defined."

That would give the WHO not only a "blank check" from the U.S. treasury but would force the United States to adopt the "one health approach" that covers all of life, said Chang.

"That means they could do whatever they want, especially because this treaty body called the Conference of Parties not only has the right to interpret the agreement to any extent it wants, but it also has the right on its own to amend the treaty," he explained.

Meanwhile, Chang said that COVID-19 should have been confined to China, but "Tedros specifically lied about the transmissibility [by telling] the world that it was not contagious when he knew or should have known it was ... 7 million people died as a result of the administration of the World Health Organization."

Chang said Biden will likely explain that he is signing an executive order by stating that the world's response to COVID-19 was inadequate, so a global health structure, with more authority behind it, is needed.

"We might need a global health architecture, but the WHO cannot be a part of it because we saw what they did not only in COVID-19 but in Ebola before that," said Chang. "Also, the WHO is unreformable because if you have Tedros, he reports to 194 countries, which means he reports to no one, so it is inherently an unaccountable structure, and we can't have it at the center of our global health efforts."

Chang also explained that even though Biden's successor could withdraw from the agreement immediately, it would take three years to get out of treaties with the WHO. Still, he said he hopes that if presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump is elected, he will stop Biden's executive order on the organization.

