Fleitz to Newsmax: China Meddling to Get Biden Reelected

Fred Fleitz, vice chair of the Center for American Security, told Newsmax on Saturday that "China's probably meddling in the 2024 election to get [President Joe] Biden reelected."

On Friday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN that the White House has found potential evidence of election interference, specifically from China. Following his three-day trip in which he met with high-ranking Chinese officials, Blinken said he had seen "evidence of attempts to influence and arguably interfere" with the upcoming elections in the U.S.

Fleitz felt it was ironic that Blinken was raising the issue of Chinese interference as he assumes the country's goal is to help Biden.

"I think that China's probably meddling in the 2024 election to get Biden reelected. They don't want [former President Donald] Trump back. They know Trump will be a real problem. He'll stand up to them to put more tariffs on China," he said during an appearance on "Wake Up America Weekend."

China expert Gordon Chang joined the discussion and said, "China is trying to destroy the United States because they believe we're an existential threat."

Change said a large number of Chinese migrants have entered the U.S. illegally and many are "engaging in some very disturbing activity."

"They're coming here to wage war on the U.S. We know that the Chinese have created the infrastructure in our country to attack us, including that secret Chinese biological weapons facility in Reedley, California, which had Ebola. So, yeah, this is a mortal threat," he said.

