Gordon Chang to Newsmax: Fauci Would Resign If He Had 'Sense of Decency'

It is hard to see how Dr. Anthony Fauci can remain with the National Institutes of Health after all the revelations found in his emails, and "if he had any sense of decency, he would resign," China expert Gordon Chang told Newsmax.

"Fauci did flip-flop," Chang told Saturday's "The Count." "He did try to hide the origins of the coronavirus, but there's also something else, that he was America's top infectious disease officer, and he failed to warn the American people of this disease regardless of the origin.

"In December 2019, January 2020, Fauci should have been yelling and screaming about this. And yet he wasn't and that is a failure of his primary responsibility."

Fauci also tried to throw the United States off the trail when it comes to the origin of the deadly coronavirus, and that is because he was behind "a lot of the funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology," Chang added to host Rob Schmitt.

Fred Fleitz, the president and CEO of the Center for Security Policy, who was also on Saturday's show, commented about White House press secretary Jen Psaki's contention the Biden administration will not be firing Fauci as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

"The emails show he clearly knew there were many experts who thought that this virus originated from a lab and the fact that this virus was circulated," Fleitz said. "There also was well-known information that the biosafety procedures at this lab were very weak. It was in the State Department cable that was available publicly in early 2020.

"Now, Fauci was either playing politics or he was incompetent. Either way, I think he has to be out. I think that he was playing politics. He knew very well what this was, but he was part of the liberal conspiracy to blame the virus on Trump, to defeat him in the November presidential election."

Fauci also sounded off this past week about people who criticize him, and Chang said he "should be defensive."

"Going back to fiscal 2014 his part of the NIH provided funding to EcoHealth Alliance for the specific purpose of sending the money to China for bat coronavirus research, and Fauci had to know that this was gain of function," Chang said. "Because even if it wasn't in the terms of the grant, even if it wasn't contemplated by Fauci, there was research that was published early on that showed that the researchers in China were using gain of function techniques at their research at that facility.

"This is the type of research that is not allowed in the United States because it's so dangerous. This type of research is indistinguishable from biological weapons development."

Fleitz also sounded off about President Joe Biden's actions to China, saying the communist nation is happy to have "such a weak-headed person run the White House."

"It looks to me, in my opinion, there is no way that this administration does anything about any of this," Fleitz said. "It just seems like you can do whatever you want to the United States, and we're just going to act like it didn't happen, because they don't seem to have any interest at all in getting even for what's happened to this country."

He also commented media reports are indicating European leaders are happy with Biden, and Fleitz said that is because they want a U.S. president they can dominate.

"Donald Trump ran an assertive U.S. foreign policy," Fleitz concluded. "He was an influential president. Joe Biden can't even take questions at press conferences. The world sees it as weakness, and I think our adversaries are just getting ready to take advantage of it."

