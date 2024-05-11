Yates, Chang to Newsmax: China Has Helped Moscow in Ukraine

China bolsters Russia's war efforts, D.C. International Advisory CEO Stephen Yates told Newsmax on Saturday.

"China has very clearly helped Moscow in this invasion of Ukraine," Yates said during an appearance "America Right Now."

In April, The Wall Street Journal reported that the United States was preparing sanctions against some Chinese banks over concerns they have facilitated trade with Russia and helped fuel its war effort.

"For decades, the Chinese have used the business community to lobby us and try to use leverage against us," Yates said. "Perhaps it's time for the U.S. government — although I have low confidence the Biden administration will pressure some of these companies."

While China has not sold weapons to Russia directly, Beijing has greatly increased exports of so called dual-use goods.

Dual-use goods such as circuitry, optics, microelectronics, drone engines, and other materials have aided Moscow in rebuilding its war machine, which has been greatly damaged in the two-year war with Ukraine. According to the Journal, China supplied Russia with 90% of its microelectronic imports in 2023.

Author and commentator Gordon Chang joined the conversation and added, "We have to impose severe costs on the war efforts of China."

Chang noted that earlier on Saturday the world learned China is starting to build another artificial island close to the Philippines.

"This is in defiance of President Biden's repeated warnings to China regarding the Philippines. So apparently [Chinese President] Xi Jinping has already made the decision to risk war with the United States," he said.

