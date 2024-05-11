WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gordon chang | china | stephen yates | russia

Yates, Chang to Newsmax: China Has Helped Moscow in Ukraine

By    |   Saturday, 11 May 2024 04:08 PM EDT

China bolsters Russia's war efforts, D.C. International Advisory CEO Stephen Yates told Newsmax on Saturday.

"China has very clearly helped Moscow in this invasion of Ukraine," Yates said during an appearance "America Right Now."

In April, The Wall Street Journal reported that the United States was preparing sanctions against some Chinese banks over concerns they have facilitated trade with Russia and helped fuel its war effort.

"For decades, the Chinese have used the business community to lobby us and try to use leverage against us," Yates said. "Perhaps it's time for the U.S. government — although I have low confidence the Biden administration will pressure some of these companies."

While China has not sold weapons to Russia directly, Beijing has greatly increased exports of so called dual-use goods.

Dual-use goods such as circuitry, optics, microelectronics, drone engines, and other materials have aided Moscow in rebuilding its war machine, which has been greatly damaged in the two-year war with Ukraine. According to the Journal, China supplied Russia with 90% of its microelectronic imports in 2023.

Author and commentator Gordon Chang joined the conversation and added, "We have to impose severe costs on the war efforts of China."

Chang noted that earlier on Saturday the world learned China is starting to build another artificial island close to the Philippines.

"This is in defiance of President Biden's repeated warnings to China regarding the Philippines. So apparently [Chinese President] Xi Jinping has already made the decision to risk war with the United States," he said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
China bolsters Russia's war efforts, D.C. International Advisory CEO Stephen Yates told Newsmax on Saturday."China has very clearly helped Moscow in this invasion of Ukraine," Yates said during an appearance "America Right Now."In April, The Wall Street Journal reported...
gordon chang, china, stephen yates, russia
302
2024-08-11
Saturday, 11 May 2024 04:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved