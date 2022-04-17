Gordon Chang to Newsmax: China's COVID Policies 'Critical Threat to CCP Rule'

China had once used its COVID-19 response as a proof of the strengths of Chinese Communist Party (CCP) rule, but now its latest struggles containing the pandemic is proving to be a "critical threat" to CCP rule, according to China expert Gordon Chang on Newsmax.

China is desperate to save the CCP as it locks down its people amid outbreaks, according to Chang.

"This is totalitarianism," Chang told Sunday's "Wake Up America," "pushing people as far as people will let them."

"Of course in a totalitarian society, it's much worse."

Chang noted some of the disease "is being spread in those daily testing lines, because people are sometimes forced daily to have their test," and China's quarantine facilities have unhygienic conditions.

"This is really where disease is being spread from person to person," Chang noted. "This just makes no sense whatsoever."

There are two reasons China is doubling down on its totalitarian policies, Chang told host Carl Higbie.

"It's not about COVID; it's really about Communist Party politics, and there's two reasons here: First all of, Xi Jinping, the ruler of the country, is considered to be the author of these COVID policies; he wants a precedent-breaking third term as general secretary of the Communist Party," Chang said. "And he believes that any criticism – even though he probably knows his policies aren't working – he believes any criticism is like a dagger handed to his political opponents.

"The other reason is in the early months of this pandemic, going back to 2020, the Communist Party made its control of the disease a test of its legitimacy. They said that because they had fewer cases, their form of governance was superior to our democracy. So, therefore, every case now, every death, is considered to be a critical threat to Communist Party rule."

Chang concluded the U.S. must "reshore" its manufacturing and supply chains so "we are not going to vulnerable to these crazy policies that the Chinese Communist Party imposes on their people."

