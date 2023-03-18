Gordon Chang to Newsmax: China's Coming for Russia, Too

Not only is China coming for the United States, but it's also coming after Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Asia expert and author Gordon Chang said on Newsmax Saturday.

"A message for the Russians: China's national Ministry of National Defense has just required China to use Chinese names for about 10 cities in Siberia, including Vladivostok," Chang told Newsmax's "Saturday Report." "This is a further part of China's initiative to lay a territorial claim to the Russian Far East, saying that it's really part of China. So Putin should know: The Chinese are coming after us, and they are also coming against Putin."

Chinese officials, he added, have stressed for years that theirs is the world's only legitimate state, "and since 2017, Chinese officials have been talking about the moon and Mars as sovereign Chinese territory. That's ludicrous, and we American say, 'No, they can't really mean that.' But yes, they can."

Chang's warnings come as China's Xi Jinping is planning to meet with Putin in Russia, as well as to speak with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy next week, even after Putin has been declared a war criminal and an arrest warrant has been ordered for him from the International Criminal Court.

However, the declaration won't change China's alliances with Russia, as its message all along has been that it supports Russia over Ukraine in the war, said Chang.

"We've got to remember that this is the 40th in-person chat that Putin and Xi Jinping will have, which is astounding," said Chang, adding that Xi has met in person with President Joe Biden only once.

"And we're seeing China supply lethal assistance to Russia," he said. "They've been doing that since the beginning of the war. They've been stepping it up. There's a report that the United States for the first time has confirmed that there is just ... expended Chinese ammunition on Ukrainian battlefields. Looks like it was fired by the Russians. This has now become inescapable."

That means the United States knows China has violated "America's red line" in supplying lethal aid to Putin, leaving the question of whether the United States will respond.

"It has been clear to the United States that China has been supplying lethal systems for quite some time. Yet the Biden administration officials have continually said that China's only contemplating doing so, which shows the Chinese that we are afraid of imposing those costs," said Chang. "But clearly there are a lot of things that we can do. We have a menu of items that we can go after the Chinese on, because they really need us right now because their internal economy is fragile. It is stumbling at best ... China really needs the U.S. market right now, as we see their exports and their imports plummeting, which is a real indication of distress inside China."

