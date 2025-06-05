Chang to Newsmax: US Must Be Ready for Clash With China

China expert Gordon Chang told Newsmax on Thursday that the United States and its allies must be prepared for military conflict with Beijing, citing recent provocations across the Asia-Pacific region.

Chang said escalating Chinese military activity in Asia signals a growing risk of conflict that could erupt at any time, in any place — including potential confrontations with the United States.

"We don't know, of course, but it's not just Taiwan," Chang said on "Finnerty" when asked how close Beijing might be to invading the self-governed island.

"We have seen in the last five or six weeks very provocative Chinese military activity against Taiwan, of course, but also against South Korea, Japan, the Philippines, and faraway Australia, he said.

Chang emphasized that the threat is not limited to a Taiwan invasion and pointed to a wider pattern of Chinese aggression under President Xi Jinping.

"Any of these incidents could spiral down into conflict, especially because Xi Jinping has configured the Chinese political system so that only the most hostile answers are considered acceptable," Chang said. "That means we face a situation where we have to be prepared for anything, at any place, at any time. Taiwan, yes, but maybe someplace else as well."

Pressed on what other regions might be at risk, Chang said: "Any place to its south and to its east is all these countries. China is pressuring its neighbors. But it also could be the United States, because they've engaged in provocative engagements against our planes and our ships in East Asian waters. So it could be any time."

When asked to clarify whether he believed China could launch a direct attack on the U.S., Chang said the potential for escalation is real.

"I'm saying that these incidents could spiral into conflict between China and the United States — incidents that China actually engages in, and we are trying to defend ourselves," he said.

Chang's comments come amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing. On Sunday, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a sharp rebuke of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who recently called China a real and potentially "imminent" threat.

According to Time magazine, the ministry accused Hegseth of promoting a "cold war mentality" and warned the U.S. to stop fueling tensions in the Asia-Pacific.

"China urges the U.S. to fully respect the efforts of countries in the region to maintain peace and stability, stop deliberately destroying the peaceful and stable environment cherished by the region, and stop inciting conflict and confrontation and escalating tensions in the region," the ministry's statement read.

Despite diplomatic warnings, Chang said Beijing's aggression underscores the need for readiness.

"Only the most hostile answers are considered acceptable" in China's political system today, he said.

"We have to be prepared for anything."

