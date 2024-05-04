WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: gordon chang | china | migrants | biolab

Gordon Chang to Newsmax: China Creating Infrastructure to Attack US

Saturday, 04 May 2024 03:15 PM EDT

Author and commentator Gordon Chang told Newsmax on Saturday that reports of Chinese migrants entering the country illegally suggest "China is creating in the U.S. the infrastructure to attack the U.S. when [Chinese President] Xi Jinping gives the word."

Chang pointed to two specific incidents. In Reedley, California, an "illegal People's Republic of China-tied biolab" was discovered in December 2022 "with at least 20 pathogens and almost 1,000 mice that had been genetically engineered to spread disease."

Then in January, migrants from China were found "taking target practice with pistols and in one case with a sniper rifle."

"So it doesn't take much imagination to have these migrants go to these secret Chinese facilities, pick up the mice, and spread the next pandemic around the United States," he said during an appearance on "Saturday Report."

Chang concluded by saying that the open southern U.S. border has created "the perfect opportunity [for China] to seed its operatives in the U.S., and we just have to assume that China is creating in the U.S. the infrastructure to attack the U.S. when Xi Jinping gives the word. And the only reason why we haven't been attacked is that China's leader has believed it's probably not in his interest to move right now. But he's creating for himself the ability to do so."

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Saturday, 04 May 2024 03:15 PM
