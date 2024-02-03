Gordon Chang to Newsmax: China Wants Mideast to Come to It for Peace

China analyst and author Gordon Chang told Newsmax on Saturday that China is positioning itself to be the main power broker in the Middle East because it is telling countries the U.S. is incapable due to its show of weakness in the region.

Chang told "The Count" a domino effect started after the Biden administration's disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, leading to so much instability in the Middle East.

"We opened the floodgates to hell with the catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan, which led to the invasion of Ukraine, which led to the destabilization in North Africa, which led to the war in the Middle East," Chang said.

"China right now is [a] back channel in the Middle East, especially in the Gulf States, [and] is making the argument that the United States is incapable, is not able to protect shipping in the Red Sea, for instance, and therefore states there should get rid of the U.S. and move to China.

"That really is the story, because the Biden administration certainly has destroyed relations with Riyadh [Saudi Arabia] and certainly we have prejudiced our relationships with Israel recently with our attempting to get Israel to do things which Israel doesn't want to do. This is a disaster; it's made in the White House, and we can clearly see where responsibility lies."

