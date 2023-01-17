Gordon Chang to Newsmax: Biden, Dems Running Cover for China

Despite China "fomenting violence on our streets, killing Americans," the Biden administration and Democrats are too cozy with a key economic and communist rival, according to far east expert Gordon Chang on Newsmax.

"We've got to cut the ties with China and that really means that we would be cutting off the flow of money to Wall Street, Walmart, and all the rest of them, Chang told Tuesday's "The Chris Salcedo Show." "And this problem is serious.

"In November of 2020, after Biden was elected president but before he took office, there is a Chinese academic Di Dongsheng, who in a livestream broadcast throughout China actually bragged about how China would be able to determine outcomes at the highest levels of the American political system and that, with the Biden presidency, no American would be able to oppose China.

"So the situation is as dire as you talk about, and obviously we just need to cut the links with China, because if we don't do that — and I know that some people might think that drastic — but if we don't do that, we're gonna lose our country."

It is not just Biden family business dealings with China, either. Congressional Democrats are seeking to block Republicans from investigating nefarious dealings in America, too, according to Chang.

"First of all, 65 Democrats in the House voted against the establishment of the Select Committee on China and you had a member of the squad, [Rep.]Ayanna Pressley, [D-Mass.] actually say, 'Well, we can't do this because if we investigate China, we're going to create anti-Asian hate in the U.S.," Chang told host Chris Salcedo. "Well, I got a message for her: I'm an Asian-American, Chinese-American, and I don't feel the hate.

"The point here is that you have the Chinese communist regime fomenting violence on our streets, killing Americans with COVID-19 and fentanyl, stealing hundreds of billions of dollars of U.S. intellectual property and threatening us, and if we don't investigate them, the only reason would be because of the race of the attackers.

"So, I think she's racist."

