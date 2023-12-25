Gordon Chang to Newsmax: China Working on Bioweapons

Gordon G. Chang, author of "The Coming Collapse of China," told Newsmax that Beijing is experimenting with what appears to be biological weapons targeting human brains.

Appearing Friday on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," Chang warned of the threat of China developing the weapons, first detailed in a report by The Washington Times earlier this week.

"These are biological weapons, and China isn't part of the Biological Weapons Convention that would outlaw this," Chang explained.

The Times' report cited recent studies by the Chinese Communist Party on biological weapons designed to induce sleep or sleep-related disturbances in enemy troops.

Other potential weapons would create a connection between the brain and external devices, as well as pharmaceuticals designed to impair people genetically and physiologically.

"This whole idea of 'genetic drugs,' although it has not really been fleshed out, clearly it is a biological weapon. And certainly, the other weapons that we've been talking about in this Washington Times report ... [are] essentially biological-influenced," Chang stated.

Chang believes it is time now more than ever to challenge China on their biological weapons program, which he suggested could be responsible for the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Vice Chair of the America First Policy Institute Center for American Security Fred Fleitz, who joined Chang to talk about the report, agreed with the China expert and noted that similar weapons have already been used in Havana, Cuba.

"This is a biological weapon that's being contemplated. Sophisticated drugs and psychological pressure in combination with these drugs to take over the minds of enemy soldiers. This is a very serious violation of the Biological Weapons Convention," Fleitz argued.

