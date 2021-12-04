Gordon Chang to Newsmax: Stern Measures Needed on 'Enemy' China

President Joe Biden still refers to China as being a competitor but the country is an "enemy" and the United States must treat it that way, Gordon Chang, the author of "The Coming Collapse of China," said on Newsmax Saturday.

"China calls us an enemy, and when China views us that way, then we obviously have to take more stern measures," Chang told Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

"We've got to move with more urgency and the problem right now is that you've got an administration which is sort of scrambling to keep up. It is diverted all over the place."

Chang added that Secretary of State Antony Blinken's recent comments concerning China and Taiwan did "not show a lot of determination."

"The way he delivered his words, they are not the words of someone who means that there will be terrible consequences to China," said Chang.

Blinken, while speaking at the Reuters Next conference, said the United States is "resolutely committed" to ensuring Taiwan has what it needs to defend itself at a time when China is trying to change its status quo over the country, reports Reuters.

Meanwhile, Congress is considering legislation to counter China, and Chang said such moves are welcome but should have happened long ago.

President Joe Biden also didn't raise the topic of the COVID-19 origins with China's President Xi Jinping during their virtual meeting, said Chang, and that was a "dereliction of duty."

"This is just the president of the United States failing his most basic obligation," said Chang.

"I think China is trying to hide where the coronavirus came from. It probably came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, but I know there is one thing that they are hiding, and that is wherever this disease came from, we know that Chinese leaders took steps to deliberately spread it beyond its borders. They lied about contagiousness. And while locking down their own country, they pressured other countries not to impose travel restrictions and quarantines on arrivals from China."

Biden will host a democracy summit next week, and the Chinese Communist Party has spoken out against it, saying the United States "hampers countries with different social systems and development models in the name of democracy."

"I think China is desperate," said Chang. "I'm a little bit surprised by how vicious Chinese propaganda has been on this. I think the Biden summit for democracy is a step in the right direction, and we can see it because of the reaction that from Chinese propagandists. I think they are really worried."

