Gordon Chang to Newsmax: Biden Didn't Mention COVID Origins to Xi on Purpose

President Joe Biden didn't bring up the topic about the origins of COVID-19 during his three-and-a-half hour conversation with China's President Xi Jinping because that would mean he'd have to do something about holding the rival country accountable, China expert Gordon Chang said on Newsmax Tuesday.

"Biden didn't want to discuss it during their two-hour phone call in February," Chang said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "I'm sure it didn't come up in their September call ... they say, well, we don't want to veer into conflict, but you know, conflicts are not preceded by an absence of communication. They're preceded by communication of the type we had last night for 3.5 hours."

According to a White House readout about the lengthy conversation between Biden and Xi, they discussed several topics, including trade, human rights, Afghanistan, Iran, North Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Tibet, Xinjiang, a free and open Indo-Pacific, health security, the climate crisis, and global energy supplies. The release, however, does not mention any conversation about COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Chang said that the conversation involved maintaining relations while Beijing "kills Americans with coronavirus, with fentanyl."

"Last year, they tried to subvert the U.S. government by encouraging Americans to go out on the streets and commit violent acts," said Chang. "That's an act of war. So you know, this isn't a totally inappropriate discussion if Biden shouldn't have had it in the first place, but if he did, he should have said we're cutting relations and we're imposing the greatest costs on China because we believe that killing Americans is something that is not good."

Jinping also referred to Biden as a friend during the beginning of the conversation, but Chang said the attitude of the Chinese toward him and the United States has been far less respectful, and that is "dangerous because they're going to do things which are exceedingly reckless."

"While Afghanistan was falling, they said the United States can't win wars anymore because it can't deal with the Taliban, and that it could not hope to counter a magnificent China," said Chang. "We have heard this as a consistent propaganda theme since the middle of March when China sent its top two diplomats to Anchorage, so we know what they think ... we have Chinese propaganda workers on Twitter actually talking about Biden being too old and that he likes to bluff and doesn't know what he's talking about."

