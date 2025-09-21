WATCH TV LIVE

Sergio Gor: Charlie Kirk 'Was a Modern-Day Disciple'

Sunday, 21 September 2025 05:03 PM EDT

U.S. Ambassador to India nominee Sergio Gor reminded a capacity crowd at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday during a memorial service for conservative leader Charlie Kirk that "Charlie was a modern-day disciple who preached about the greatness of America, not just across our land, but around the globe."

Gor said Kirk knew what he was up against. "Charlie knew that we are in a spiritual war for the heart, soul, and future of America. And he was ultimately killed because of it."

He asked a question that has been raised by many across the country since Kirk’s assassination. "Will you make sure that we continue to build upon what Charlie Kirk started? I want to ask each and every one of you today, if you believe in America, stand up. If you believe Charlie Kirk represented the best of us, stand up."

And with a crowd of tens of thousands in the arena standing up, Gor continued. "If you believe in the power of Charlie Kirk, his mission, his courage, his conviction, stand up."
Gor concluded his remarks with, "Charlie, we miss you, we love you, we wish you were here with us today. We will never forget you. Rest in peace, my brother."

Kirk was killed by an assassin on Sept. 10 while speaking at a college event in Utah. His accused murderer faces the death penalty if convicted of the charges against him.

