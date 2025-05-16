Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: 'I Fully Want to See More Cuts'

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Friday that Congress must pass the GOP's wide-ranging tax bill under consideration in the House despite her wanting "to see more cuts" to spending.

The House Ways and Means Committee approved the tax package on Wednesday, clearing the way for the House Budget Committee to hold a markup on Friday morning.

Van Duyne, who sits on the Ways and Means panel, told "Wake Up America" that "this is a solid bill," adding, "Is it a perfect bill? No," but it will "stimulate the economy" and "provide tax relief."

When asked about objections to the bill by fellow Republicans who think it doesn't go far enough to trim spending, Van Duyne said, "This is a large bill, and anybody can find problems in a large bill."

She added, "I am one of many, and I very much sympathize with" Republicans who "want to see more cuts. I fully want to see more cuts. Do I think that we need to have Medicaid reform? Without a doubt."

However, Van Duyne noted that Republicans "need to be realistic about what this bill could do. And again, you're talking about securing our borders, talking about adding money to our economic growth and our economy, and working hand in glove with this administration that has set out a strategy to be able to bring further investments into our communities, increase manufacturing, have new trade deals."

"We have to get this bill passed. It is imperative," said Van Duyne.

