Sen. Marsha Blackburn to Newsmax: Dems' High Spending 'Adding Fuel to the Fire'

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., wasn't surprised by the White House tacitly acknowledging that the Inflation Reduction Act might not solve any of President Joe Biden's imminent inflationary woes.

The Democrats' "so-called Inflation Reduction Act [needlessly] puts more money into the economy," Blackburn told Newsmax Wednesday afternoon, while appearing on "American Agenda" with hosts Bob Sellers and Katrina Szish.

"When you keep adding fuel to the fire, of course you're going to see inflation continue to rise," Blackburn added. "This administration is also piling on [business restrictions] to the private sector — our energy economy, while also continuing to constrain our [domestic] energy producers, making it harder and harder for them" to succeed.

Pumping money into the economy at an accelerated rate tends to weaken the dollar — just like the Biden administration withdrawing oil from the United States' Strategic Petroleum Reserve (reportedly up to 15 million barrels) could have a negative impact on gas prices, warned Blackburn.

The Biden White House "is taking from the strategic reserve, with no plan to fill it back," said Blackburn, whose current senatorial term runs through 2025. "Prices will soon be going up at the pump."

Blackburn also expressed her disenchantment with America's supply-chain problems and China's stealth ability to include spyware and malware into products often consumed by Americans.

Last week, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission announced plans to ban all sales of China's Huawei and ZTE telecommunications equipment in the U.S., citing national security concerns, according to an Axios report.

Blackburn favored the ban, and said it'll prevent companies like Huawei from executing a "rip and replace" of various products, in terms of swapping out existing technology with embedded malware.

As for supply-chain problems in the U.S., which affects every food processor, manufacturer, truck driver, and farmer in this country, Blackburn said things have gotten progressively worse under a Democrat-controlled Congress.

"Our farmers ... can hardly afford to put crops in the ground," said Blackburn, referencing the supply-chain problems and governmental restrictions on small businesses.

