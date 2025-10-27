Fmr Sen. Brown to Newsmax: Dems Planned SNAP Lapse, Tried to Blame GOP

Democrats "knew exactly" when federal food assistance extensions were set to expire but let them lapse so they could later blame Republicans for the fallout, former Sen. Scott Brown told Newsmax on Monday.

"Listen, they're wrong," Brown said on "Newsline."

"Obviously, they voted for these things many, many times. They knew that the Obama extenders were going to expire at this point in time, and everybody waited until the very end.

"That's what they do in Washington, D.C., unfortunately."

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and pandemic-era aid measures have expired recently following stalled congressional negotiations.

The Department of Agriculture on Sunday said federal food aid will not go out Nov. 1. The program, known as SNAP, helps about 1 in 8 Americans.

Democrats have accused House Republicans of playing politics with food benefits, while GOP lawmakers argue the White House failed to plan for the sunset of temporary programs implemented under the Obama administrations.

Brown, who served as a Republican senator from Massachusetts from 2010 to 2013, said the blame lies squarely with Democrats who "used the issue for political leverage" instead of acting in time to protect low-income families.

"My mom, my parents were married and divorced four times each," Brown said.

"My mom was on welfare for a period of time. I used to get those food benefits, different programs, but the same type of thing.

"The big blocks of cheese, the milk, etc. People who are most vulnerable need these things, and the Democrats are going to hold everybody hostage," Brown said.

He said that the political maneuvering could backfire in upcoming elections.

"And also moving forward, whether it's for local elections in their states or the federal elections, and obviously for House and Senate and the presidential elections," Brown said.

Brown, who is running to represent New Hampshire in the Senate next year, also called on Democrats to show leadership and return to governing instead of "playing political theater."

"You have to have somebody like [Pennsylvania Sen.] John Fetterman, who, quite frankly, I believe should be the leader of the Democratic Party, going and telling them, 'Listen, let's get back to work,'" Brown said.

"And they need to do it. Sadly, it's the Democrats — it's what they do.

"I'm hopeful that this gets resolved for the people who are hurting most."

The former senator's comments come amid renewed partisan clashes over spending priorities, with SNAP benefits, unemployment assistance, and other social programs at the center of the debate.

While Democrats argue for extending aid to address inflation pressures, Republicans are pressing for budget reforms and deficit reduction.

