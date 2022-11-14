Rep. Bob Good to Newsmax: McCarthy's Leader Vote Shouldn't Be a 'Coronation'

Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., will not be siding with House Minority Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., in Tuesday's House GOP leadership election.

"I'll be voting for [Arizona GOP Rep.] Andy Biggs for our speaker role," Good told Newsmax's "Spicer & Co." with hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith on Monday.

Good's four-point rationale in not supporting McCarthy's continued reign as the House Republicans' highest-ranking member:

The Virginia Republican referenced a recent national poll in which 70% of Americans believe this country is on the wrong track. "We need transformational charge, and part of that begins with how Congress operates," Good said. Good said he initially gave McCarthy two years to demonstrate his worth, in terms of stopping a Biden administration agenda that brought forth "reckless" spending, high inflation, rising crime, a "crumbling" education system, and "chaos" at the United States-Mexico border. McCarthy has "not been an agent of change," Good reasoned. From Good's perspective, McCarthy hasn't done enough to ensure that conservative members reside on powerful committees in the House. The Virginia congressman also did not like how the House GOP allegedly used precious funds during this summer's Republican primaries, a plan designed to "defeat" conservatives. Good's fourth reason for postponing the vote only tangibly affects McCarthy. "We shouldn't even be having a vote tomorrow" since the Republicans have yet to clinch the House majority. "I think we'll cross the 218 threshold," but it's still too early, Good said.

Tuesday's House GOP leader election represents the first round of voting. At stake, McCarthy would need 218 Republican or Democrat member votes to become the House majority leader for 2023.

Anything short of that would lead to additional House votes between now and Jan. 3.

McCarthy's detractors from within the Republican Party are "not going to come out publicly against the person who's expected to win that race," Good said.

But after Tuesday's vote, assuming McCarthy falls short of the necessary 218 ballots, Good predicted his fellow Republican members will finally have "leverage ... to bring the change that's actually needed."

Through it all, Good acknowledges McCarthy — who already has the support of prominent Republicans, such as Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., and former President Donald Trump — will likely become the House speaker next year, assuming the GOP carries the overall majority.

Still, Good wants Tuesday's House vote to send a message.

"This should be not a coronation. It should be a competition," added Good.

