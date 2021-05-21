Rep. Michael Cloud to Newsmax: Political Parties Going in Distinctly Different Directions

Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Texas, believes the GOP is in a state of reidentification, telling Newsmax on Friday that a new type of Republican is emerging.

"I think we're on the way to a course correction," Cloud said on "The Chris Salcedo Show." "We're not where we need to be yet as a party, but we were definitely on the way."

Appearing alongside fellow Republican Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois, Cloud explained the two major political parties are evolving in distinctly different directions.

"Fifty years ago, the difference between Republicans and Democrats; we all kind of wanted our communities and our families to get to the same place," he said. "Now we have completely opposing views as to what it means to be an American; what are history means; whether or not socialism is the way to go; or opportunities are the way to go; whether or not people should be free; or whether they should be controlled by a federal government."

Miller conceded that the Democrats overtook the Republicans in the House but believes as Cloud does in a new type of Republican emerging. "I think that we have a new crop of Republicans who were elected under the Trump banner and were infused with energy, enthusiasm, and courage," the congresswoman said.

"And I do think that people are exposing themselves. And definitely, the Democrats are overstepping. We're going to take back the House in 2022. But I think certain Republicans are revealing who they are now."

Miller voiced her frustrations that some members of Congress are not representing the Republican Party as they should. "[One of the reasons] I ran is that I've been irritated with Republicans who claim to stand for conservative values, the Constitution, and the platform, but yet they, when they have the opportunities, they don't."

Republicans in the House have already seen significant changes, including the ousting of the former chair of the House Republican Conference, Liz Cheney, in May. Cheney held the third most powerful position among Republicans in the House. She was replaced with a known supporter of former President Donald Trump, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.

Related Stories:

Trump: 'Great Politically' for Republicans to Talk Arizona Election Audit

Cheney Won't Back McCarthy for Speaker If GOP Takes House