Former AG Whitaker to Newsmax: Fractured GOP Must Get 'House in Order'

Former Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker doesn't like the optics of Republicans "airing their dirty laundry" during the arduous House speaker vote, which at the time of this writing has endured six completed rounds without any lawmaker nominee getting the required 218 votes to secure the speakership.

"We can't get our house in order, and this does not portend well for [House] Republicans over the next two years," Whitaker told Newsmax Wednesday afternoon, while appearing on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., the acknowledged favorite to become House speaker prior to the floor voting, has yet to break through a cluster of 19 or 20 Republican holdouts, depending on the so-called "compromise" candidate for a particular round.

And with each successive round of McCarthy making no progress within his own party, Whitaker, who served as acting AG during the Trump administration, said it's just another sign of bureaucratic indifferences stalling a Republican agenda that promised investigative oversight with a number of problems plaguing this country (immigration, inflation, the COVID-19 origins, etc.).

"The American people expect the [elected Republican] leaders in Washington to fix problems," said Whitaker, while adding, "and right now, there doesn't appear to be any seriousness for [wrapping up the speaker vote] and getting things done."

In one regard, Whitaker understands the McCarthy holdouts' demands to be heard before submitting to any changes of heart on the House speaker vote.

At the same time, "we don't want [Democratic Party leader] Hakeem Jeffries as speaker," said the former AG.

Whitaker's comment derived from a report alleging that Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., told McCarthy and other GOP leaders that he didn't care if Jeffries won the speaker gavel — even though the Republicans have a nine-seat advantage in the House.

"It's a standoff now," said Whitaker, a regular Newsmax contributor who also hosts the "Above The Law" podcast on Apple iTunes. "Eventually, this logjam of [House Republican holdouts] has to break."

Whitaker then added: "Obviously, there are a lot of strong egos involved. But we still expect [the GOP] to rally together and save this country. ... It's a shame we can't get our stuff together."

