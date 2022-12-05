Rep. Comer to Newsmax: FBI 'Darn Well' Knew Hunter Biden's Laptop Was Real

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., who will become the House Oversight Committee chairman next month when the Republican-controlled Congress takes over, said it'll be interesting to learn if Twitter executives mentioned in journalist Matt Taibbi's exposé of old Twitter — long before Elon Musk purchased the social platform for $44 billion — were acting on their own in October 2020, or coerced into suppressing the New York Post's story on Hunter Biden.

The Kentucky Republican's line of thinking: If members of Joe Biden's presidential campaign team from 2020, or any other federal officials colluded with Twitter on scuttling the Hunter Biden piece, Comer said "it would lead to some very serious charges."

Simply put, there might be concrete evidence that government officials "worked closely to suppress this story," Comer told Newsmax Monday evening, while appearing on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

With the new Congress ready to hit the ground running on Jan. 3, Comer said he and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, have been diligently lining up candidates for oversight interviews and investigations — and the so-called "Twittergate" bombshell from Friday will also be probed extensively.

"I'm focused on the Biden investigation," said Comer, while adding that now-President Biden has already "lied so much" about his supposed lack of knowledge regarding son Hunter's now-infamous laptop, or Hunter's alleged business dealings with China and Ukraine.

"Now, we're [soon] going to see what's happened over the last two years," said Comer, while teasing that subsequent Twitter stories from Taibbi, or other independent journalists, will likely involve things that happened during Joe Biden's presidency. "And my [sources] tell me it'll be mind-boggling and very disturbing to every American who cares about the First Amendment."

As Taibbi's story cited, the executives and employees at Twitter in 2020 used "hacked materials" as the reasoning to minimize the Hunter Biden story — which might have included ghosting links to people sharing the Post's exposé in Twitter Direct Messages.

But for now, it remains unclear how Twitter had advance knowledge of the Hunter Biden story allegedly being "hacked."

"That's exactly what we want to know — where did they get their information from?" Comer rhetorically asked.

Upon posing that open-ended question, Comer estimated the FBI had possession of Hunter Biden's laptop for roughly a year, prior to the Post's initial investigative piece.

"So [the FBI] knew darn well that was Hunter Biden's laptop," said Comer, while wondering exactly "who was giving the disinformation to Twitter" executives in October 2020.

"No doubt, they despised Donald Trump" enough to potentially break the law, lamented Comer.

