Rep. Scalise to Newsmax: GOP Will Focus on Reversing Damage Biden Has Done

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., told Newsmax on Wednesday that Republicans will focus their midterm messaging on how to get the economy back on track and reverse the damage President Joe Biden has done.

''We're going to roll out our agenda probably in early September as you see these races really start taking shape. We're going to call it the Commitment to America,'' Scalise said on ''Spicer & Co.''

''We've worked with people like Newt Gingrich. … We've been working with a lot of our members, too, and it's really going to be focused on how to get the economy back on track, how to reverse all the damage Joe Biden has done, whether it's the border, which is no longer secure because of Joe Biden's energy policy that they have run — shut down American energy.

''And Biden's out there begging foreign countries to produce oil when we can produce it here cleaner and better than anybody, how to get our communities safe again, how to get parents in charge of their kids' education and make sure that they can have more choices when these unions want to shut schools down.

''We saw the damage that did, so it's going to be really focused on a lot of those pocketbook issues, the problems Biden has created that he won't fix. He doesn't have a plan to fix it, he has no desire to fix it, we do.''

Scalise said Republicans are running on a ''bold, conservative agenda'' that shows the country ''how we can do better.''

''It's these same economic issues. Inflation continues to get worse. You saw the Fed keeps raising [interest] rates because Biden won't control spending,'' he said in reference to the Federal Reserve.

''Gas prices — they're bragging that gas prices are low. [Vice President] Kamala Harris actually tried to tweet bragging about gas prices. Nobody is bragging about gas prices anywhere I go in America. They are angry about them because Biden shut down energy. They want prices to be high.

''Imagine celebrating $4.50-a-gallon gasoline when you have to spend $150 to fill up your tank, if you can afford to do it, to then go out to a grocery store and pay 20% more for things and these people want that to be the new normal for America? We can do a lot better.''

Scalise is seeking reelection in Louisiana's 1st Congressional District. He faces Democrat Katie Darling and Libertarian Howard Kearney in the state's Nov. 8 majority-vote primary.

