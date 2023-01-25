Rep. Buck to Newsmax: Google's Control of Info Controls Elections

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., accused tech giant Google of holding a monopoly on the flow of information and suppressing conservative views, in an appearance on Newsmax Wednesday.

Speaking to "Prime News" about the Department of Justice filing its second lawsuit against the behemoth search engine, Buck said, "I think it's very clear they own and they control more than 90% of the buy side of digital advertising. The same with the sell side of digital advertising. And then they bought the auction house. They bought ad tech, so that they own the entire spectrum of digital advertising.

"They control the flow of information in this country," Buck said. "And when you control the flow of information, you control elections. And that's what's so dangerous."

According to The Hill, the DOJ this week filed its second lawsuit against Google. The DOJ argues that Google used a "'simple but effective' strategy to acquire power in the digital ad space." The complaint alleges the tech giant blocked ad tech rivals via acquisitions and wielded its market dominance to "force more publishers and advertisers" to use its products while "disrupting their ability to use competing products effectively."

