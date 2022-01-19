Rep. Gooden to Newsmax: Resettlement Loan Program Encourages Immigration

The United Nations is funneling U.S. tax dollars to immigrants on their way to the United States through a resettlement loan program, Rep. Lance Gooden, one of a group of House Republicans who wrote a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken seeking details the program, said Wednesday on Newsmax.

Not surprisingly, that is encouraging them to migrate into the country, he said.

"They're giving them debit cards with up to $400 every two weeks and encouraging them to navigate the asylum process," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report," adding that he has not heard back from Blinken.

Meanwhile, nonprofit agencies on the U.S. side of the border are being incentivized by the Biden administration to support illegal immigration, said Gooden.

"They're running down to the border," he said. "They're collecting these people and saying, Now that you're here, we will shuttle you across America."

The congressman added that funneling money into the problem isn't handling the situation, as Democrats and the Biden administration won't admit that there is a problem.

"It's something they don't want to talk about, but what they're doing is rather than allowing these camps or facilities to be overrun, which is a bad look on the media," said Gooden, adding that nonprofit groups are bringing the immigrants into hotels and then helping them get to wherever they want to go in the United States.

The Biden administration then says there is not a problem at the border, "when in fact we've got nonprofit groups using our taxpayer dollars to bring them and shuttle them out," said Gooden.

The congressman said he does believe the immigrants are being tested for COVID-19, but "they're certainly not being forced to take a vaccine, like the rest of America is in many places across the country."

However, Gooden said the delegation was not under any impression "that a positive test or a negative test mattered."

"We saw these folks come in, and they had on a mask, and that was about it," he said. "They were taken to the airport a few days later and put on a plane to wherever in America they wanted to go. Then this group would go back to the border and pick up the next group who claimed asylum."

Gooden also on Wednesday commented on President Joe Biden's planned press conference, planned for later in the day, and said he suspects there won't be further press briefings, as "they're always a disaster."

"We've seen a consistent action by this administration to evade any tough questions from Congress and from the media," said Gooden. "We don't suspect it will get better, but we're going to continue our fight and encourage the American people to join us."