Rep. Good to Newsmax: Biden Compromised Due to China Deals

In an interview with Newsmax on Saturday, Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., expressed his apprehension about President Joe Biden's family business dealings with China, raising concerns about potential compromises.

"We also have to wonder how compromised our president is with his family's corrupt business deals with China and how that plays into the policies that he has advanced in China's favor — as opposed to the United States' favor — since he's been [president]" stated Rep. Good on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

Republicans on the House Select Committee on China sent a letter to President Joe Biden, urging a policy shift with a request to challenge Beijing ahead of his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week, reported NBC News.

"I'm glad that they are confronting our president and asking our president to actually confront China," said Good.

He noted former President Donald Trump recognized China as an adversary and a threat to U.S. interests.

"He was a strong president when it came to dealing with foreign adversaries on the world stage as well as China," Good said.

Expressing skepticism about Biden's ability to advance America's interests, Good questioned whether the current president views China as a competitive partner rather than a potential threat.

"Does anyone have any confidence that President Biden has any willingness or any ability to do anything that advances America's interest as he meets with China?" he asked.

The Committee on Budget member further discussed China's active efforts to harm the United States, citing its influence on college campuses, Chinese nationals crossing the southern border with the help of the Biden administration, and the influx of deadly fentanyl manufactured in China.

"Yes, China is actively working to harm the United States," Good said.

He questioned whether the administration's lack of action was due to incompetence or intentional disregard.

"Is our president and his administration that incompetent, or is it worse than that? Is there malicious intent there? What are they doing on purpose?" he inquired.

He highlighted the potential national security risks, pointing to individuals within the U.S. borders who may pose harm, drawing parallels with the conflict in Israel.

"You know that there's tens of thousands of individuals, like those who perpetrate the harm on Israel, that are within our borders," he said. "And only time will tell the irreparable harm this president has done, not only because of the fentanyl and all that he's allowed to come into the country, but those who wish us harm through the 2 million criminal got aways at the border.

"Almost everything always comes back to our fiscal crisis as well as our border crisis, both of which are created by this president," he said.

