Gold Star Mother to Newsmax: Trump's Win May Spike Military Recruitment

Gold Star mother Paula Knauss Selph told Newsmax on Veterans Day that President-elect Donald Trump's victory in last week's presidential election may lead to an increase in military recruiting numbers, which she said are in a downturn.

"For the Gold Star families, we may see more people putting their children back into the service instead of the enlistment going down under 25% right now," Selph said during an appearance on Monday's edition of "Wake Up America." "What mama and daddy wants to put their child into the service if they think that their child is going to be placed in such harm's way without any accountability from those who are in political office?

"So, Trump has a heart for our military, he has a heart for our nation, and I'm very thankful to see that we will see more families be willing to place their children back into the line to protect our nation."

Selph's son, Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, was one of the 13 U.S. service members killed in Kabul during the American withdrawal from Afghanistan on Aug. 26, 2021. Trump called Selph on the third anniversary of her son's death to let her know that he had placed flowers on his grave personally to honor his sacrifice.

She said she's grateful to American voters for putting the former president back in office.

"You see behind me I have a challenge of my son and also Trump, because I'm very thankful for our country right now because we were on a different road headed, and today I can say to you that as we move forward, when those flowers were laid on that grave, he was doing something that honored, just like anyone else would go there and send me a picture of honoring those who have given it all," she said.

"That Congressional Gold Medal you see there on the ground, those people that you see serving in his foundation, those are people that know that we are moving forward with each one that are still in when Ryan cannot be," Selph continued. "And when Trump did what he did, which is go by to pay tribute, we ask and thank America for honoring him by putting him back into the office of the presidency."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!