Gold Star Widow to Newsmax: We Help Children 'Keep Memories'

Gold Star widow Lacey Evans told Newsmax that the foundation established in honor of her husband, U.S. Army Sgt. Matthew Kyle Evans, works to help Gold Star children "keep memories and mementos of their parent."

Evans told "The Chris Salcedo Show" the Kyle Evans Let It Shine Foundation has a special place for kids, "We send these wooden, handcrafted, curated boxes to Gold Star kids. They are meant to serve as a place for the child to keep memories and special mementos of their parent.

The foundation also works with Gold Star families to assist with light displays at Christmastime. "And then we also do Christmas lights for Gold Star families in our surrounding area. And our hope is to do that nationwide eventually."

Evans said the help with Christmas lights creates a lot of smiles. "We started that two, three years ago, and it was a service that myself — I felt like it was really difficult as a surviving spouse during the Christmas time to try to make Christmas special for my children."

The Christmas holiday season, said Evans, can be especially tough on Gold Star families. "It can be a really heavy season. And also trying to put Christmas lights on my house by myself. So this is something that helps the parent out, but also blesses the children, just brightens their Christmas spirit."

A nation remembering fallen heroes with an observance like Memorial Day, said Evans, is very special. "I'm so very grateful that our nation honors all of our fallen heroes. They deserve it. They have dedicated their lives, and so many have lost their lives in battle."

The Kyle Evans Let It Shine Foundation is headquartered in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com