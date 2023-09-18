Gold Star Dad to Newsmax: Trump Treated Us With 'Genuine' Regard

Speaking to Newsmax on the death of his son, Darin Hoover said former President Donald Trump treated him as well as the other Gold Star families in attendance at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club late last month with "genuine" regard.

Marine Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor was his son.

"Every day is a different battle," Hoover told "American Agenda" on Monday, "but knowing that our son is a hero and will continue to be so, and moving his legacy forward.

"As far as the visit with President Trump, it was really good. I mean, he sat down, and it was all in thanks to Congressman [Michael] Waltz that arranged that for us."

"[Trump] sat down, and for over an hour — spent time answering questions. And just sitting there talking with us. And then, you know, we thought that was going to be the end of it, and we go up to dinner, and lo and behold, he ... comes up and spends another three or so hours with us."

"Very genuine, I felt like," Hoover added. "And he did promise to give us those answers if they don't come before at the end of this term with this administration."

Hoover's son, 31, was one among 13 servicemembers who were killed during the hasty evacuation of Afghanistan on Aug. 26, 2021. The 12 other service members — whose families were given Gold Star status — were Marine Lance Cpl. David Espinoza, 20; Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee, 23; Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22; Marine Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, 20; Marine Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, 20; Marine; Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, 20; Marine Cpl. Daegan Page, 23; Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25; Marine Cpl. Humberto “Bert” Sanchez, 22; Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, 20; Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Christian Knauss, 23; and Navy Hospitalman Maxton Soviak, 22.

Hoover's interview comes as the U.S. military announced on Friday that additional interviews regarding the 2021 Abbey Gate bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, are being conducted after the senior U.S. general for the Middle East ordered them, according to CNN.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!