Rep. Gohmert to Newsmax: Jan. 6 Prisoners 'Not Doing So Well'

Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 22 July 2022 11:59 AM EDT

Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, told Newsmax it grieves him to see "vendettas" being carried out against many of those arrested during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

His comments came Thursday during an interview on "Greg Kelly Reports."

Kelly had remarked: "Can you believe this? There are still people being held in jail, in prison, who did not break anything, who did not hurt anyone on Jan. 6? It may seem they are forgotten, but they are not."

Gohmert responded: "I'm doing all right, but our Jan. 6 prisoners are not doing so well. And having been a felony judge, it grieves me to see the vendettas being carried out against them.

"We currently have an attorney general who's more vindictive than the late John Mitchell and more manipulative than J. Edgar Hoover. And it does not bode well for our justice system at all.

"As a former felony judge, there are people involved in Jan. 6 I would have no problem sending to prison. But most of them committed misdemeanors, and if they committed a felony, usually that is the obstruction of an official session of Congress, which is exactly what most of the Democrats committed in June of 2016, unlike some of the Jan. 6ers, who came in for 20 minutes … some of them were waved in, that kind of thing.

"But in June of 2016, it wasn't a matter of six hours max. It was around 24-26 hours that the Democrats staged a sit-in on the floor. They obstructed an official session of Congress. And those people that are the most hypocritical are wanting the heads of people that did only a fraction of what they did."

The Atlantic noted Congressional Democrats had staged a sit-in to protest the House's refusal to vote on gun-control measures.

Friday, 22 July 2022 11:59 AM
