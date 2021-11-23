Rep. Louis Gohmert to Newsmax: Higher Energy Prices 'Costing People Severely'

Rep. Louis Gohmert, R-Texas, told Newsmax Tuesday that the energy policies of the administration of President Joe Biden are ending up “costing people severely.”

“It’s where Biden picked up from the (former President Barack) Obama administration, and where it’s heading (is) costing people severely,” Gohmert said during “American Agenda” Tuesday.

Gohmert said that Biden started his administration by canceling the Keystone pipeline and has continued to oppose other pipeline projects that would have kept prices stable coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You can't start an administration where you cancel a pipeline,” he said. “You continue to work and cancel other pipelines. You make it harder to drill on federal land or cancel the ability to drill on federal land and keep taking incremental steps towards shutting down the production of oil and gas and not expect it to effect the price.”

With gas prices at a 7-year high, Biden directed Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to release 50 million barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to try and “bridge” the crisis until prices go down after working with other countries, the agency announced Tuesday.

“As we come out of an unprecedented global economic shutdown, oil supply has not kept up with demand, forcing working families and businesses to pay the price,” Granholm said in the announcement. “This action underscores the President’s commitment to using the tools available to bring down costs for working families and to continue our economic recovery.”

During a press briefing at the White House later in the day, Granholm said while professionals at the agency predict gas prices going down in 2022, the move to release some of the oil now, would “bridge” the current pricing crisis until the market goes back down.

“This administration realizes that people are seeing this every single day as they go to work, as they fill their cars with gas, and we also recognize who is hurt the most from this,” she said during Tuesday’s press briefing at the White House. “Low-income families spend up to 30% of their monthly income on fuel, on energy.”

Granholm said that “no president” controls the price of gasoline because it is an international market, and the administration is seeing “a global mismatch” between supply and demand for oil and gasoline.

“Oil production is lagging behind as the rest of the economy roars back (from the COVID-19 pandemic) to life,” she said. “We, and this administration, is leaving no stone unturned as we examine the market to figure out what’s behind the high prices.”

She said the United States is joining several other nations that are planning on tapping their reserves as well to put more oil into the market, and hopefully, drop prices in the next several weeks.

