Rep. Gohmert, Fallon to Newsmax TV: MLB, Corporations Intervention in Georgia Voting Law 'Woke Fascism'

Major League Baseball is destroying its fan base with its decision to move the All-Star Game out of Georgia in protest of the state’s new voting law, Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas., told Newsmax TV, and corporations' intervention in pressuring lawmakers about the bill is an example of "woke fascism," added Rep. Pat Fallon of Texas.

"You think about these sports, they’re cutting off their nose to spite their face because you look at the people that have been the biggest stalwart fans of Major League Baseball and they are just destroying their fan base and so that’s where they wanna go that’s where we’ll go but it’s very unfortunate," Gohmert said Monday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s "John Bachman Now."

"These corporations have the woke fascist coming after them for some time. We’ve been standing in the way and now they’re trying to destroy their only defense. I’d like to see somebody get in to talk to Michael Dale and his headquarters without a photo ID of who they are. I mean, yeah, it’s ridiculous, the extent to which they are going to try to act like part of the woke, but it’s nothing but woke fascism. It’s bad."

In the days since Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed the 98-page GOP voting bill known as the "Election Integrity Act of 2021," the state’s biggest corporations have made statements calling out the bill, including Coca Cola and Delta Airlines.

"We want to be crystal clear and state unambiguously that we are disappointed in the outcome of the Georgia voting legislation," said Coca-Cola Company chairman and CEO James Quincey.

"The entire rationale for this bill was based on a lie: that there was widespread voter fraud in Georgia in the 2020 elections," Delta CEO Ed Bastien said in a statement. "This is simply not true. Unfortunately, that excuse is being used in states across the nation that are attempting to pass similar legislation to restrict voting rights."

MLB’s decision to relocate the All-Star Game was the first economic backlash against the state. Stace Abrams is calling for more.

"Georgia Republicans must renounce the terrible damage they have caused to our voting system and the harm they have inflicted on our economy," Abrams said in a recent statement. "Our corporate community must get off the sidelines as full partners in this fight, acknowledging that the provisions of SB 202 do not expand voting rights. They restrict those rights, affecting employees and consumers alike. And leaders must publicly support the voting rights provisions in the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act to mitigate the harm being done in Georgia and other states."

Pat Fallon told Bachman Coca Cola, Delta and MLB's intervention was an example of "woke fascism" and said, "we simply cannot let it stand."

"The truth is on our side," he said.

"I was in the Texas Legislature, right before I entered in 2011, they passed a voter ID law. And then the left’s argument was ‘this is going to suppress the turnout.’ In fact, the exact opposite occurred and voter turnout from 2012 to 2020 in Texas increased by 42 percent."

