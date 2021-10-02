Reps. Gohmert, Clyde to Newsmax: Milley's Calls to Chinese General 'Treason'

Gen. Mark Milley's admission that he called his counterpart in China while President Donald Trump was in office and told him that he'd warn of any impending attack is equal to treason on his part, Reps. Louie Gohmert and Andrew Clyde said on Newsmax Saturday.

"We have no idea who is running this White House," Clyde, R-Ga., said on Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

"We have no idea how decisions are being made about this country and our interest here at home and abroad. What Milley said was inexcusable. He needs to resign. He has been a dismal failure."

Clyde commented Saturday that when Milley, as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told Gen. Li Zuocheng, the chief of the Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission, that he would warn him of an impending attack from Trump, that would have been like the United States getting a warning from Japan in World War II of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

"Do you think we would have had ships on Battleship Row?" he said. "Do you think we'd have been caught by surprise on a Sunday morning? Do you think there would have been a different response? Heck yeah, there would have been a different response. "

And for Milley to say he'd give China advance notice, "that is treason. There is no question that is treason," Clyde said. "He needs to be fired, but we don't have an administration with the guts to do it. Neither do we have an administration that has any concept of a successful military mission."

Meanwhile, Gohmert, R-Texas, noted that Milley both admitted under oath and to Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, the writers of the book "Peril," that he spoke with his Chinese counterpart twice to appease their concerns about Trump.

"Words have meanings and the meaning of making the enemy comfortable under our constitutional definition of treason is giving aid and comfort to the enemy, and that's exactly what Milley did," said Gohmert. "

He also said that "words have meaning" and that the generals were not clear on whether the generals warned President Joe Biden of the real dangers of withdrawing all troops when they recommended he leave 2,500 troops there, because he thinks "they were too gutless to do that."

