Rep. Gohmert to Newsmax: Biden 'Complicit' With Immigrants' 'Invasion'

President Joe Biden is "complicit" in helping with the immigrant "invasion" coming over the nation's southern border, and he's not re-implementing former President Donald Trump's remain in Mexico policy for another month because he wants to bring as many migrants as possible, Rep. Louie Gohmert said on Newsmax Monday.

"The drug cartels know where there is Border Patrol and they make sure that the people they want to be caught are shipped around the country at U.S. government expense," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "They come through, they cut fences, and that's exactly why landowners have been carrying pistols and rifles because they fear for their lives."

Biden's border policies, meanwhile, "disrespect our rights as U.S. citizens to have that special honor," Gohmert added. "They want to dilute that. They don't care about personal property rights. We see that from the ranchers as well and we know what kind of message this sends to the cartels."

However, the administration doesn't care about the safety of Americans, because "they're more concerned about bringing people in that they think will someday very soon be Democrat voters," said Gohmert. "I don't hear a lot about Delaware getting people, but we know that the one thing the Biden administration is doing well now after the 15,000 plus Haitians came, is getting them away from the border by getting them away from cameras that might pick them up. But we cannot find out what states, what towns they're going to...states ought to be notified. They ought to have a chance to object."

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is waiting until November to reinstate the remain in Mexico policy, which keeps migrants across the border until their asylum legal proceedings so more people can enter the country, Gohmert insisted, and that is "against the law" but Biden is getting away with it.

Gohmert also commented on the death of former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who died Monday at 84 from COVID-19 complications.

"There is no question he was a great military leader," said Gohmert, pointing out that he didn't like how Powell's politics changed over the years, but he does respect his military leadership.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here