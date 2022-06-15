×
Sen. Thune to Newsmax: Google 'Biased' for Spamming 70 Percent of GOP Emails

(Newsmax/"Eric Bolling: The Balance")

Wednesday, 15 June 2022 10:16 PM

Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., told Newsmax that Google, by way of its Gmail platform, had filtered "70%" of Republican emails to spam during the 2020 election cycle.

Speaking on "Eric Bolling: The Balance," Thune said, "There was an independent study done by North Carolina State University on the 2020 election that found that 70% of Republican emails — political emails — were sent to spam by Google."

"So, Google has 50% of the email market," Thune adds. "And Democrats — Democrat candidates for office — saw 8% of their political communications sent to spam."

"So, 68% Republican, 8% Democrat," the South Dakota congressman weighed out. "That's a discrepancy you can't explain."

The paper Thune cites, "A Peek into the Political Biases in Email Spam Filtering Algorithms During US Election 2020" states the following:

"Gmail, however, retained the majority of left-wing candidate emails in inbox (< 10.12% marked as spam) while sent the majority of right-wing candidate emails to the spam folder (up to 77.2% marked as spam). We further observed that the percentage of emails marked by Gmail as spam from the right-wing candidates grew steadily as the election date approached while the percentage of emails marked as spam from the left-wing candidates remained about the same."

Thune, along with 20 other Republican senators, is introducing a bill, the Political BIAS Emails Act, that would ban email services from using algorithms to filter messages sent from federal political campaigns.

"This is clearly, disproportionately ... discriminating against — biased against — Republican communications during the 2020 election. And that's just ... gotta stop," the congressman said.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax-Tv
Wednesday, 15 June 2022 10:16 PM
