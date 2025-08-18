WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: gloucester township | lawless | juveniles | crime | nj

N.J. Police Chief to Newsmax: People Are Tired of Juvenile 'Lawless Behavior'

By    |   Monday, 18 August 2025 12:54 PM EDT

Gloucester Township, New Jersey, Police Chief David Harkins told Newsmax that many people in his state are tired of juvenile "lawless behavior."

Harkins told Newsmax's "National Report" on Monday that his township, about 30 miles southwest of Trenton, has enacted a local law that comes down hard on parents after repeat incidents involving their minor children. "We're just tired of it," he said. "Something's got to change the lawless behavior that we've been seeing from many of these juveniles."

The new township enforcement effort was developed after a community day last year was marred by juvenile violence, including street assaults. When the township posted the date for this year's event, some people posted they would be back for a repeat of the violence.

Harkins said that prompted a cancellation of the event for this year. "We were seeing social media posts that were threatening violence, saying, 'We're going to show up again, we're going to do it again, you thought last year was bad,' things like that."

He said there was no way he could support setting the township up for more violence. "So when we were seeing that, I just made the presentation to the mayor, and we all agreed that we can't have that, what happened in 2024, happen again. So it was a painstaking decision, but it was the right decision that we decided to cancel the event this year."

All the more reason, he said, to ensure that parents understand that if their kids get involved with the law, the parents may end up paying a price along with the juvenile.

"We want parents to know they're responsible, and there's a whole warning process. So if their juvenile gets into some kind of trouble with us, contact with us, we make them aware," Harkins said. "And then it's only after repeated offenses, if we don't see corrective action being taken through either court-mandated programs for the juvenile, that's when this would kick in for them to be held accountable."

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Gloucester Township, New Jersey, Police Chief David Harkins told Newsmax that many people in his state are tired of juvenile "lawless behavior." Harkins told Newsmax's "National Report" on Monday that his township...
gloucester township, lawless, juveniles, crime, nj
335
2025-54-18
Monday, 18 August 2025 12:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved