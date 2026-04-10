Allred to Newsmax: Melania Testifying Would Be 'Inspiring' to Epstein Survivors

Attorney Gloria Allred said Friday on Newsmax that first lady Melania Trump should testify before Congress regarding her past interactions with Jeffrey Epstein, arguing she has an opportunity to "clear her name" and support other alleged victims.

Speaking on "American Agenda," Allred pointed to Trump's recent public denial of any wrongdoing or knowledge of criminal activity tied to Epstein.

"Well, absolutely," Allred said when asked if the first lady should appear before lawmakers. "Because she wants to clear her name."

Allred described Trump's recent press appearance as forceful and deliberate, suggesting it reflected long-simmering frustration over public scrutiny.

"She seemed very, very strong in her denial," Allred said. "I kind of feel that it's been bubbling up in her a long time ... feeling that she has been defamed and mistreated, mischaracterized."

The first lady has denied witnessing or participating in any illegal conduct involving Epstein. Trump has maintained that her interactions with the late financier were limited to social settings.

Epstein, who died in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges, had ties to numerous high-profile figures, prompting ongoing political and legal scrutiny.

Congressional interest in individuals connected to Epstein has intensified in recent years, particularly as lawmakers examine potential networks and accountability.

Allred, a prominent victims' rights attorney who has represented multiple Epstein accusers, said congressional testimony from the first lady could carry broader significance beyond her own defense.

"She should come to the committee," Allred said, adding that such a move could be "really inspiring" to other survivors.

Allred suggested that a public appearance under oath could reinforce Trump's denials while demonstrating transparency.

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