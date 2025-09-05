Attorney Allred to Newsmax: Epstein Files 'Should Be Made Public'

Attorney Gloria Allred told Newsmax on Friday that the time has come when all files relating to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein "should be made public."

Allred, who represents more than two dozen clients who say they were abused by Epstein and his powerful friends, told "American Agenda," "It's the one issue that it seems that the majority of the public, no matter their political party or beliefs, agrees that all of the files should be made public."

She explained that one of the reasons victims have not publicly named their abusers is based on legal protection.

"If they say, you know, Mr. X, Mr. Y, using their real names, sexually abused me, raped me, sexually assaulted me, trafficked me, when I was a child, sexually, then they can be sued by the person they named, who may allege that they were defamed."

Some alleged perpetrators have been named by members of Congress, thinking that what they say is protected. But Allred said that may still open up a victim who provided the name of the perpetrator for a lawsuit.

Allred said lots of suspicious events and circumstances surround the Epstein case, including one of the most basic, involving Epstein's 2019 death while he was in jail. "Was it suicide? Was it homicide?" she said.

She said it's time to open the files and let the pieces fall where they may. "Let's remove that cloud. Let's just see all the files," she said. "Let's see what's in there. If there's anyone else, third parties that need to be held accountable from a criminal point of view or a civil point of view or both, let's have at it."

Epstein's girlfriend and accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted in 2021 for sex trafficking minors and sentenced to 20 years, is serving her time at a minimum-security federal prison camp in Bryan, Texas, after being transferred there in August.

She recently gave DOJ interviews denying wrongdoing and casting doubt on Epstein's manner of death. Maxwell is appealing her conviction to the Supreme Court while seeking clemency, with President Donald Trump hinting a pardon could be possible.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com