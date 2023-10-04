Sen. Tuberville to Newsmax: 'Globalists' Fueling Border Crisis

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., attributed the crisis at the southern border to the "globalists" inhabiting the Biden administration.

"Europe has been overrun by immigration," Tuberville told Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight" on Wednesday.

"Last 10 years, it's just – it's become noticeable now to everybody across the world how we've lost U.K., France, Italy — Sweden," Tuberville continued. "They have bombings every day, and it used to be a quiet little country. But they have allowed all these people to come in.

"They don't ... assimilate. They don't want to go by their culture. They don't want to go by anything they do in terms of their values. They don't go by the laws. But they're globalists, and that's what we've got here in the Biden administration; they're all globalists.

"They want to have no borders. They want everybody to come in and be part of what we have. And that's not what we're about ... And it's costing American taxpayers billions of dollars."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!