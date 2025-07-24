Fmr Wrestler Glenn Jacobs to Newsmax: Hogan Had Tremendous Charisma

Hulk Hogan, born Terry Gene Bollea, died in his Clearwater, Florida, home early Thursday morning. First responders arrived at the home after receiving a call regarding a "cardiac arrest." Knox County, Tennessee Mayor Glenn Jacobs, also known as Kane during his wrestling days, told Newsmax that Hogan had "tremendous charisma and was a great performer."

"He really was in the right place. He was the right person in the right place at the right time. With the mixture of life in the mid-'80s of rock and wrestling, MTV and his character did evolve over the years, and I think he was able to seize upon what was happening in pop culture with things like music videos and all that sort of stuff to really propel his career forward," Jacobs said during an appearance on "Newsline."

Jacobs said that those who tried to paint Hogan as "one dimensional" were wrong. "When he turned heel, when he turned bad guy with the NWO and his Hollywood Hulk Hogan, he just did a fantastic job. So, ultimately, it's just the fact that he was a great entertainer and had an opportunity to really showcase that."

