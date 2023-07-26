×
Tags: glenn grothman | newsmax | ufo | hearing | congress

Rep. Grothman to Newsmax: Interest High in Hearing on UFOs

Wednesday, 26 July 2023 04:05 PM EDT

Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Wednesday that a congressional hearing on UFOs is important in light of the stories he has heard from two Navy pilots.

Grothman is chair of the House Oversight Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs, which held a hearing Wednesday on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), a term U.S. officials have embraced recently instead of UFOs.

"The hearing is very interesting, dealing with the idea of foreign spacecraft of some sort," Grothman said on "American Agenda." "We heard from two naval pilots recounting their stories. One saying he saw a big, like Tic Tacs, like the breath mint, big things flying around him going up and down and back and forth the way a normal airplane wouldn't.

"We also heard from a naval pilot saying in the Atlantic Ocean, he saw a spherical-shaped thing with a big black box in the middle of it also flying around without obviously being able to tell how it would fly. When you have two brave pilots, part of our military, saying such a thing, I guess it deserves a hearing."

Grothman said interest is high in what the government knows about UAPs. Many conspiracy theorists believe the government has been hiding for years evidence that aliens from outside our solar system have visited Earth.

"It's very fascinating," Grothman said. "We've received very positive coverage. A lot of people are really excited about what used to be known as UFOs."

Wednesday, 26 July 2023 04:05 PM
