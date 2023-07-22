Rep. Grothman to Newsmax: GOP Will Demand Separate Biden Probe

Congressional Republicans will "certainly demand a separate investigation" into the Biden family's actions, Rep. Glenn Grothman said in an interview on Newsmax Saturday.

"Right now, you just cannot trust the Department of Justice," the Wisconsin Republican told Newsmax's "America Right Now." "The staff in the Senate and the House have done a tremendous job [investigating]. Talk about being outgunned. If the Department of Justice was on the ball, they would have perhaps hundreds of people investigating. We have a handful of staffers."

Grothman's comments come after the IRS whistleblower testimony this past week before the House Oversight Committee, of which he is a member.

He said the public learned from the testimony, which centered around the whistleblowers' claims that the investigation into Hunter Biden in connection with tax evasion, the degree to which their work was hindered by the Department of Justice.

"[They] should be searching out wrongdoing, instead weighed in to prevent finding out about wrongdoing," Grothman said of the IRS investigators, witnesses Gary Shapley and Joe Ziegler.

"The IRS was stymied in its ability to gather more information and eventually the charges that Hunter Biden had to stand for were nowhere near what they should have been," Grothman added. "The Department of Justice has become politicized, and it seems like their major goal throughout this thing was to protect Hunter Biden and, even more, protect Joe Biden."

Ziegler, meanwhile, testified that was told by assistant U.S. Attorney Leslie Wolf that he would get into "hot water" if the president's grandchildren were interviewed, and Grothman said that talking to them was important because "you had nine different Biden family members who were getting money during this time period."

"It's important to find out what they were getting, as far as tracking down who should report the income and who was winding up getting a deduction for having this money for the grandchildren," said Grothman. "The more information like this that comes out, the more it's apparent that the Biden family is a little bit corrupt here or making money off of Joe's position."

Meanwhile, an FBI document with allegations from a witness that Biden and his son Hunter were involved in a bribery scheme involving an official from the Burisma energy company in Ukraine will mean there will be a "new tranche of bank records that we're going to have to go through."

"If true, the allegations that it cost $5 million to buy Hunter and $5 million to buy Joe, that would be just as devastating as can be with regard to Joe Biden. But we'd like to get more information. Like I said, we'd like to see where the money is being transferred from."

