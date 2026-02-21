Rep. Grothman to Newsmax: Clintons Not 100% Honest Under Oath

Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Saturday he is interested in hearing what the Clintons have to say about their relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, even if they aren't the most honest people.

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will be giving depositions about the New York financier for the House Oversight Committee on Thursday, Feb. 26, and Friday, Feb. 27, at their home in Chappaqua, N.Y.

Grothman said by forcing the committee to go to the Clintons' home, only 12 members will be there.

"I plan on being there to hear testimony from both of them, particularly Bill's testimony, which I think will be the more interesting of the two," Grothman said on "Saturday Report."

"His name has come up a lot and he's in those pictures," Grothman added. "There's a whole bunch of things that have come out of late."

Grothman noted the former president brought Epstein to the White House 17 times and flew on his private jet 26 times.

"We'd like to find out what was discussed there, what was going on, what were his interactions with Ghislaine Maxwell," Grothman said.

"And not to mention we'd like to know about other people that were there," he said.

Grothman said he wants to use the Clintons' testimony to dig deeper into who knew about Epstein's crimes.

"I think Bill and Hillary don't have a reputation for being 100% honest under oath," Grothman said.

"So it may be more interesting if down the road, we get people who are a little bit more concerned about telling the truth."

Despite Clinton being under oath, Grothman said that hasn't stopped him before from lying.

"He's not afraid to lie," Grothman said.

"The fact that he was under oath in the 1990s didn't bother him. That got him impeached once.

"Just across the board, when you think of Bill and Hillary, what do you think about? Lying."

Grothman said he plans to ask Hillary about Epstein's involvement with the Clinton Foundation.

"Why were they bringing Jeffrey Epstein into this matter?" Grothman said.

"To what degree did his donations impact his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell?

"She may just deny knowing him, who knows, but she was heavily involved in the foundation," Grothman added.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com