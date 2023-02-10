Rep. Grothman to Newsmax: AOC's Opposition to Laptop Hearing 'Shocking'

Twitter's suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story shows how big corporations shut down the news to make sure that President Joe Biden won the election, and for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to state that this week's hearings were not necessary is shocking, Rep. Glenn Grothman said on Newsmax Friday.

"This is another example of big corporations ... right before the election, putting their thumb on the scales to make sure that Joe Biden won the election," the Wisconsin Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "To say that's not something we ought to have a hearing about is shocking."

When voters can't get information concerning both sides before they vote in an election, he added, is "more like a communist China-Soviet Russian sort of thing."

During this week's House Oversight Committee hearing on Twitter and Big Tech, Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., stated that hearings on Hunter Biden's "half-fake laptop story" are an "abuse of public resources and an abuse of public time."

"We could be talking about bringing down the cost of prescription drugs," she said. "We could be talking about abortion rights, civil rights, voting rights."

But Grothman insisted Friday that the news about Hunter Biden's laptop, coming so close to the 2020 presidential election, could have swung the election had the public known about it.

"Some of these states were so close, like Wisconsin. If the facts were out there, would Joe Biden have won? We'll never know," said Grothman.

Hearings on the border situation were also held on Capitol Hill this week, and Grothman said Friday he's one of the people who wants Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to be impeached, but he's concerned there are not enough Republicans who will vote for that.

"We need 218 Republicans," he said. "I think the hesitation is because they're going to protect some Republicans in close districts who don't want to appear overly partisan."

