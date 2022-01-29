Rep. Grothman to Newsmax: Biden Hopes America Will Forget Afghanistan

Rep. Glenn Grothman, who has co-authored a letter to the House Oversight and Reform Committee demanding further investigation into the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan, said on Newsmax Saturday that with so much going on, "it's so easy to forget" what happened just five months ago when 13 U.S. marines were killed by the Taliban.

"With all the other debacles and with all the other disasters, particularly with what's going on at the border, It's so easy to forget what happened in Afghanistan and just run out the clock and forget about that debacle," the Wisconsin Republican told Newsmax's "Saturday Report." "We do feel we should take a break and have a hearing to explain one more time what happened in Afghanistan."

In the letter, also signed by Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the lawmakers call on Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney to open a public hearing on the withdrawal.

"Unfortunately, the Committee has not held a single public event on the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. Not one," they wrote.

"The complete lack of oversight is conspicuously surprising considering the Committee’s consistent and bipartisan engagement on Afghanistan — including your own — prior to the Biden Administration’s botched withdrawal. Rather than pursue transparency and accountability, Committee Democrats have remained idle. Meanwhile, the situation in Afghanistan and the region continues to worsen… Committee Democrats must step up, do their job, and hold the Biden Administration accountable, even if it is politically inconvenient."

Grothman told Newsmax that Republicans want to have a hearing because no one knows how many Americans or how much military equipment was left behind.

"You know how important is it from a national security standpoint because when you see this and the message it sent, I think it was disastrous for America and disastrous for President [Joe] Biden and the administration," he said. "It shows weakness, and it shows incompetence, the same thing the border shows. So whether you're talking about Ukraine, whether you're talking about Taiwan, whether you're talking about anything around the world, Iran, you're sending the message that this administration is not up to snuff."

Meanwhile, almost 100,000 people entered the country across the U.S.-Mexico border in December alone, and "no other country would allow this to happen," said the congressman. "It shows either that we have people in power who want to destroy America or its' just utter incompetence."

Grotheman added that by putting Vice President Kamala Harris in charge of the border situation, it shows the Biden administration "just doesn't care if America has to accept 90,000 people every month. It just makes us look utterly weak and utterly incompetent."

