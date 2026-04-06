Glenn Greenwald to Newsmax: Iranian Regime 'Still in Control'

Independent journalist Glenn Greenwald told Newsmax on Monday the U.S. has not achieved any of its goals in its war with Iran.

"The Iranian regime is still very much in control of this country," Greenwald said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"There's been no popular uprising of any kind, and certainly popular opinion has hardened more against the United States than ever before, since the first thing we did on the first day of the war was blow up an elementary school filled with 170 Iranian schoolgirls of the type that we were supposedly there to liberate."

Greenwald noted the war has been unpopular with the American people since the beginning, and Iran has effectively been able to counter the U.S. attacks.

"Every American military base in that region has been hit and hit very hard," Greenwald said. "They obliterated the CIA base in Saudi Arabia. They've completely destroyed American embassies and American military bases in Iraq and Bahrain."

The journalist said the war is more dangerous to Americans than the Iranian regime ever was.

"You know how many attacks we've had on American soil by Iranian terrorists or by Shia terrorists over the last, say, 30 years? Zero," Greenwald said. "There have been huge numbers of attacks that come from the countries we prop up, like Saudi Arabia."

Greenwald argued President Donald Trump promised to avoid wars in the Middle East.

"He said when he started off that it was going to be at most six weeks," Greenwald said. "We are nowhere near finished with this war. The Strait of Hormuz is closed. The regime is very much in place."

The White House claimed last June that Iran's nuclear program was obliterated.

"And now, eight months later, we're supposed to believe that we have to start this gigantic new war over a nuclear program that President Trump himself said was totally and completely obliterated," Greenwald said. "This is exactly the kind of war Trump said he wouldn't get into."

"Tulsi Gabbard, who is President Trump's director of national intelligence… said last year under oath that the Iranian government has never made a decision to go and get nuclear weapons," Greenwald added.

"We've been hearing for 20 years, Iran is like 10 seconds away from getting the nuclear bomb," Greenwald continued. "And it never happens. It's just the same as saying [former Iraqi President] Saddam [Hussein] has weapons of mass destruction. It's war propaganda. There's no evidence for it."

Greenwald said Israel is "infinitely more dangerous" than Iran.

"Look at how many countries they've attacked in the last three years," Greenwald said. "They've stolen land from Syria, Lebanon. They vaporize people in Gaza. Israel is infinitely more dangerous. They're constantly attacked for existing."

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