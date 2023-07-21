Glenn Beck to Newsmax: Ailes Wouldn't Have Let Fox Go Woke

Talk show host Glenn Beck told Newsmax on Friday that former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes would have never allowed the company to match donations by employees to organizations such as The Satanic Temple and Planned Parenthood.

A report Friday by Blaze Media, which was founded by Beck, said insiders revealed that Fox will subsidize some of the very activist groups that "despise and seek the ruin of the network's viewers." Other organizations involved include the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Trevor Project.

"It wasn't like this when Roger Ailes was alive," Beck, who worked at Fox News from 2008 to 2011, told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "Say what you want about Roger Ailes, but he knew the American heartland and he cared. [Fox News has] gone full-on woke."

"The people who are now running it are not the friends of our Constitution and our God," he said.

"I've got good things to say and bad things to say about Roger. But one thing is absolutely true: The man was a genius. And he was loyal to the principles of the audience. He was a man in armor, and he knew — we talked about it — he knew when he died, when the Murdochs started to fall apart, it was going to be trouble, and it is."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!