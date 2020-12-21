Giuliani: Governors Won't Give Access to Voting Machines

President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani tells Newsmax TV his team can prove their allegations of voter fraud, but the governors of the contested states won't allow access to their voting machines.

Appearing Monday on "Spicer & Co.," Giuliani, career prosecutor and onetime mayor of New York City, told host Sean Spicer that the Trump team needs to prove only 10,000 contested votes in Arizona.

"Don't you think it's going to be pretty easy to show 10,000 noncitizens voted in Arizona?" he said. "Give me the names of the people who voted and run them against a Lexis-Nexis" search, he said. "I'll come up with 40,000 noncitizens."

"Nor will they let us look at the machines," he said. "If they didn't cheat, Sean, why won't they let us examine the machines? Why does the governor of Georgia continue to hold onto the machine the city paid $110 million for, and he refuses to let us examine them?

If President-elect Joe Biden doesn't want a cloud on his presidency, he should encourage an examination of the machines, Giuliani said.

"There's no reason to go beyond anything that this election was a theft. It could be proven," Giuliani said. "I can tell you one simple thing that would prove it make the American people feel really good. Five or six of these crooked governors could let us have access to the machines. In fact, if they did, maybe I would have to apologize for saying they're crooked."